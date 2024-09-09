Full screen in popup Previous

Foster & Partners’ new headquarters building for Chinese tech firm Alibaba has been opened.

The practice said the scheme in Shanghai’s Xuhui Riverside district “prioritises public space and transparency, enhancing connections with nature, and creating a wide variety of highly collaborative workspaces that respond to the company’s dynamic team structure”.

The office is formed around a central heart that opens up to create a large public urban room. Viewing terraces overlook the central space as well as the building’s principal entrances opening onto it.

There are also outdoor terraces for socialising and events where employees can take in views of the Huangpu River and nearby central business district.

Jeremy Kim, partner, Foster + Partners, said: “The innovative design process stemmed from a comprehensive understanding of the company’s structure and their ethos of collective success.

”Using our own genetic algorithm allowed us to swiftly evaluate thousands of massing options and select the most appropriate solution that we could develop further. The building is designed to enhance collaboration, wellbeing, and innovation for generations to come.”