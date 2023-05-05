Full screen in popup Previous

Dowen Farmer Architects have won planning for an infill scheme on a residential street in Lewisham.

The site in Forest Hill had been empty for several years. A series of previous planning applications had been refused prior to Dowen Farmer’s appointment.

The street has a mix of architectural styles. According to Dowen Farmer the approved scheme has been designed to ”stitch together the ecentric qualities of the immediate streetscape”.

The 644sq m scheme consists of a small terrace of three family homes. The roof form and the use of bay windows are intended to reference that of the adjacent houses to the south of the site.

The design team included landscape architects Studio Bosk and planning consutlant MJP.

Lewisham’s decision notice said: “The development is appropriately scaled and strikes a good balance between optimising site capacity and being sensitive to its local context.”

