The Bursary Beyond Price provides help with buying materials and covering the growing costs of architectural education

A recently established bursary is seeking applications for financial support in the 2024-25 academic year.

The Bursary Beyond Price, has been established to support individuals from disadvantaged and low-income backgrounds pursuing architectural studies. The initiative, named in memory of architect and town planner David Price (1940-2019), aims to provide financial assistance to talented individuals facing barriers to purusuing their education.

David Price, whose own architectural education was facilitated by grants and scholarships, sought to address the contemporary challenges of funding higher education. The privately managed award is now offering ten bursaries of £5,000 each for the coming academic year, intended to assist recipients in acquiring necessary personal equipment and resources for their studies in architecture.

Eligibility for The Bursary Beyond Price is open to individuals from disadvantaged and low-income backgrounds. Specifically, applicants must be regarded as home/UK status for student finance and can be entering any single year of a full-time ARB/RIBA validated course or programme in architecture, with tuition fees amounting to £9,250 for 2024/25 starters. Each applicant is entitled to receive one bursary only, and household income, as assessed in the student finance application, must not exceed £30,000 (outside London).

Recipients of the award in the 2023-24 academic year included seven students from various institutions such as the Centre for Alternative Technology, Oxford Brookes University, Royal College of Art, and Westminster University. These students utilised their bursaries to purchase essential items for their studies, including computer hardware and software, model-making materials, books, as well as funding for field trips and exhibition visits.

