Firm describes scholarship as part of its commitment to ‘investment in young talent’

Adam Architecture has announced the opening of applications for its annual travel scholarship.

Established in 2005, the scholarship offers a £2,000 award to support overseas research in architecture, architectural technology, and urban design.

The scholarship was created in 2004 as a means to inspire students and foster architectural exploration. The primary objective is to facilitate international travel opportunities for students seeking to enhance their current research or explore new areas of study.

“Our Travel Scholarship has been formative for many highly skilled, young architects working internationally,” says Adam Architecture design director and travel scholarship judge, Robbie Kerr, who was awarded the scholarship himself while working for the practice during his degree course at Edinburgh University. “I still draw on my research today”.

Over almost two decades, the scholarship has led to architectural research in various countries, including Italy, Malta, Japan, Cuba, France, Belgium, Sicily, Iran, Algeria, and Ethiopia.

The firm describes the scholarship as being part of its commitment to “investment in young talent”.

The scholarship is open to students enrolled at a UK or international university or school of architecture, studying RIBA Part I and up to 3 years after Part II qualification, studying a CIAT accredited degree or postgraduate course, or equivalent qualification.

The application period closes on 19 April 2024. More information on applying can be found here.