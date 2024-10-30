Trio of scholarships offer early-career architects and historians the opportunity for a research residency at the British School at Rome

The British School at Rome has opened applications for three prestigious scholarships in architecture, offering UK and Commonwealth nationals or UK settled residents the chance to spend three months in Rome researching the evolution of architecture and urbanism.

The Robert Adam Rome Scholarship in Architecture, the Rome Scholarship in Architecture, and the Giles Worsley Rome Fellowship each support a different area of architectural inquiry, welcoming scholars into the British School’s academic and artistic community.

This year’s Robert Adam Rome Scholarship in Architecture, awarded to architect Jakub Ryng, will explore ‘The Rough and the Smooth’ – a study on the use of rustication. Open to architects or scholars, the scholarship focuses on the classical tradition’s impact on current practice, while providing participants with full board, a monthly stipend, and an inspiring peer environment.

The Rome Scholarship in Architecture supports recent postgraduates and early-career architects who demonstrate exceptional promise, while the Giles Worsley Rome Fellowship offers architects and architectural historians an opportunity to research architectural history. Both awards come with residency at the British School, allowing scholars to study Rome’s historical architecture and urban landscape alongside a network of peers in the arts and humanities.

With the annual summer course ‘Reading Rome’ also available for working architects, the British School at Rome has become a leading centre for architectural scholarship, linking Rome’s classical influence with contemporary British architecture.

Applications for all three scholarships are due 2 December, and full details are available on the British School’s website.