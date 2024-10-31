The new phase includes riverside homes, community facilities, and transport links as part of Ebbsfleet Development Corporation’s Garden City Vision for the area

Phase 3A of BPTW’s Harbour Village masterplan in Ebbsfleet Garden City has received unanimous committee approval, providing the green light for 273 new homes overlooking the River Thames. Developed for Bellway, the project is part of a wider plan to deliver 567 homes within a sustainable, climate-resilient riverfront community that aligns with the Ebbsfleet Development Corporation’s Garden City Vision.

Harbour Village aims to create a distinct neighbourhood on the south bank of the Thames Estuary in Kent, an area with a strong industrial heritage. BPTW’s design seeks to draw from the site’s past, featuring architectural details such as pitched roofs with prominent gables and chimneys, that are intended to echo the site’s historic former uses.

The latest approved phase includes a mix of residential amenities, including a new riverside promenade, a community centre, a gym, a business lounge, and a concierge, alongside improved transport links.

The site’s natural features – chalk cliffs, escarpments, and vegetation supporting diverse wildlife habitats – have been integrated into the design. BPTW has crafted a series of character areas to connect the riverside with existing residential zones, creating pedestrian and cycle routes that link to the wider area.

Harbour Village’s transport improvements include the proposed Fastrack bus route, designed to connect Ebbsfleet Garden City with Ebbsfleet International station.

The development follows a fabric-first approach, incorporating onsite energy generation through solar panels and offering heat pump cylinders and EV charging points for each house.