Full screen in popup Previous

Next The boardwalk will connect residents in the developing Canada Water area of south London The walkway passes through a mosaic of newly created wetland habitats along its 170m route Khan said to walk along the route 'is to connect across time to the movements and histories of people who worked with timber on this dock, and the places that timber came from. By walking across the bridge, we replay those moments in time'. 1/7 show caption

Asif Khan has completed a 170m boardwalk weaving through a mosaic of wetland habitats at British Land’s Canada Water development in south London.

The bright red-coloured timber walkway aims to connect residents in the developing mixed-use district around Surrey Dock.

Canada Water is one of the largest regeneration schemes in the capital with the first phase of homes, retail and office space set to complete in the coming months.

British Land and its joint venture partner Australian Super have unveiled the boardwalk as a new centrepiece of the development.

It passes through a patchwork of wildlife habitats created by landscape architect Townshend including reed beds, nesting areas for waterfowl and seven wetland islands along 1km of shallow shoreline.

The scheme has been warmly praised by the London Wildlife Trust, which will play an active role in the management of the wetland, with the trust’s chief executive David Mooney saying: “If every developer worked for nature’s recovery as much as this, the environment would be in a much better state.”

Show Fullscreen

Khan said he was inspired by the history of the dock’s role as a centre for the timber trade, and the forests and rivers of Canada from where the timber originated.

He said: “To walk on it is to connect across time to the movements and histories of people who worked with timber on this dock, and the places that timber came from. By walking across the bridge, we replay those moments in time.

“Crossing water can give us powerful sensations,” he added.

“This boardwalk immerses us in a few moments of colour, of nature and of beauty. I want to evoke the crossing of time too. I hope this gives someone a chance to take a breath and look at things in a new way. In today’s world, I think this is more important than ever.”

Show Fullscreen

British Land’s joint head of Canada Water, Emma Cariaga, said: “Asif Khan is a world-class architectural talent and he has created a striking new centrepiece at Canada Dock that will be used every day by the local community.

“The design is a fantastic tribute to the area’s rich history and the boardwalk will connect people to both nature and the surrounding area.”

The 53-acre surrounding masterplan will be completed over the course of the next decade, providing around one million sq ft of retail, leisure and educational space, up to two million sq ft of workspace for 20,000 workers and up to 4,000 new homes along with a 3.5 acre public park, a town square and a new high street.

Architects working on the masterplan including Alliesn& Morrison, BIG, Maccreanor Lavington and AHMM.