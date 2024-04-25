Team to create place for contemplation in former dry dock used in the Atlantic slave trade

Plans by Asif Khan and US artist Theaster Gates to transform Liverpool’s historic Canning Dock have been given the green light.

The £15m development will see a dry dock built in 1765 become accessible to the public as a space for education, contemplation and recreation.

The dock was used to clean and repair ships which trafficked enslaved people across the Atlantic to plantations in the Americas, a crossing during which millions died.

Asif Khan Studio has also worked with community partners 20 Stories High, Squash, Writing on the Wall and Liverpool Black History Research Group on the project, which has been supported by a £10m grant from the government’s levelling up fund.

It will include a new wall behind the dock’s existing timber gates and a staircase and lift leading down into the historic site for the first time.

A new twin lever footbridge will also be built crossing to Canning Dock from the neighbouring Royal Albert Dock along with a series of public realm enhancements including an open air events space.

Liz Stewart, Head of Museum of Liverpool, which overlooks the Canning Dock area said the project was a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

“We’re determined to truly represent the profound historic significance of the site,” she said.

“The dry docks and quaysides have such a powerful heritage narrative, and throughout the process of co-production, we’ve ensured the feedback and ideas coming directly from our communities, is integrated into the designs.”

Asif Khan Studio founder Asif Khan said the council’s planning approval was a “giant step toward welcoming people to experience the transformative power of this site and its stories”.

Gates added: “It heartens me that a city is willing to grapple with its complex history and make space for the unfortunate truth of violence against other people.

“Even better, Liverpool is making space for celebration, community, and new histories. I’m excited to be a part of this work.”

Adjaye Associates founder David Adjaye was originally part of the team which won a competition to transform the dock in 2021, beating rival teams led by DSDHA, Shedkm, Arup and OMMX.

Adjaye left the project and the £57m regeneration of the nearby International Slavery Museum in 2023 in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios was appointed to replace Adjaye Associates on the museum job in January this year.