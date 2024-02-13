Outpost is Scottish architecture firm’s first base south of the border

Longstanding Scottish architecture practice Aitken Turnbull has opened its first studio in England, targeting “regeneration hotspots” in the North West and Yorkshire.

The firm has added a Manchester office to its existing bases in Edinburgh, Dumfries and Galashiels, reporting a “surge in demand” from a growing client base along the M62 corridor and “innumerable development opportunities”.

Managing director Alasdair Rankin said the practice had seen a marked increase in work in England over the past five years, primarily through its workspace team.

“Three years ago, we started looking seriously at opening our first English studio,” he said.

“We then analysed local and regional markets, looking for areas where the workload and growth suited our experience and expertise.

“Manchester stood out as an excellent fit for us. Our approach and culture tied in with what we had encountered. It also complements our current studio provision.”

Aitken Turnbull’s Manchester studio is at Peter House in Oxford Street.