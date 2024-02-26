Buildings by Napier Clarke, Hawkins Brown and Associated Architects amongst shortlisted projects

Twelve projects have been shortlisted for the RIBA West Midlands Awards 2024.

Shortlisted schemes include the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, transformed into a social enterprise, the conversion of a derelict reservoir building into a sustainable family home, and the reordering of a church.

RIBA West Midlands jury chair Jessica Barker, co-founder and director of Stolon Studio, said:

“The range of schemes exhibit ambition and a growing interest in low-energy and regenerative design to increase accessibility and future-proof our buildings for generations to come.

“From museums to converted maltings, remote rural one-off homes and a scientific research centre, the shortlisted projects demonstrate an appetite for sustainability and growing interest in a fabric-first approach, coupled with a respect for the surrounding agricultural heritage which characterises the West Midlands.

“They showcase the positive potential for architecture to build community cohesion, local pride, belonging and greater engagement in our shared, industrial history.”

The shortlisted projects are as follows: Black Country Living Museum, Dudley, by Napier Clarke Architects Clifford Reservoir, Wye Valley, by Loyn + Co Architects Cotswolds House, Cotswolds, by Oliver Leech Architects Cruck Framed House, Shropshire, by Flint Architecture with Arrol Architects Cwm Barn, Herefordshire, by Arbor Architects Ecohub - Witton Lodge Community Association, Birmingham, by Axis Design Architects Halo Reordering - St. Mary Magdalene Church, Tanworth-in-Arden, by Communion Architects Interdisciplinary Biomedical Research Building, The University of Warwick, Coventry, by Hawkins\Brown Manresa House, Birmingham, by OMI Architects Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Shrewsbury, by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios St Richard’s Hospice, Worcester, by Associated Architects The Catalyst Building, Staffordshire University, Stoke-on-Trent, by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

All shortlisted projects will undergo evaluation by a regional jury for the RIBA Regional Awards, with winners set to be announced later this spring. Subsequently, winning projects will be considered for RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year. These projects will then contend for the prestigious RIBA National Award, with the results expected in the summer.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize, recognizing the UK’s best new building, will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects, with the announcement scheduled for September. The Stirling Prize winner will be revealed in October.