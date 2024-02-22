Simpson Haugh, BDP and Sheppard Robson also amongst practices in running for regional awards

Full screen in popup Previous

Next The Manchester College, City Campus Manchester Source: Bond Bryan Copperas Hill Student Life and Sports Building, Liverpool Source: Hufton+Crow Crusader Works Source: Daniel Hopkinson Shakespeare North Source: Infinite 3D Photography The Lincoln Source: Daniel Hopkinson Photography The School of Science, Engineering and Environment Source: Jack Hobhouse Leonardo Hotel Source: Daniel Hopkinson The Alder Centre Source: Infinite 3D Langdale, Brampton Source: David Barbour Mustard Cowork at Little Underbank Source: Paul Karalius New Century Source: Josh Kemp-Smith The Old School House Bradshaw Source: James Andrews WaterSHED, Wardle Academy Source: BDP 1/13 show caption

Thirteen projects have been shortlisted for the RIBA North West Awards 2024. The projects include the regeneration of a 19th-century cotton mill, a schoolhouse conversion, and the renovation of a Grade-II listed music venue that hosted The Rolling Stones.

The shortlisted projects are:

Copperas Hill Student Life and Sports Building, Liverpool John Moores University, Liverpool, by Sheppard Robson

Crusader Works, Manchester, by shedkm and Capital&Centric

Langdale, Brampton, Cumbria, by Mary Arnold-Forster Architects

Leonardo Hotel, Manchester, by stephenson hamilton risley STUDIO

Mustard Cowork at Little Underbank, Stockport, Greater Manchester, by Kelsall Architects

New Century, Manchester, by Sheppard Robson

Shakespeare North, Knowsley, Merseyside, by Helm Architecture and Austin-Smith: Lord

The Alder Centre, Liverpool, Merseyside, by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

The Lincoln, Manchester, by Jon Matthews Architects

The Manchester College, City Campus, Manchester by Bond Bryan and Simpson Haugh

The Old School House Bradshaw, Bolton, by Nick Moss Architects

The School of Science, Engineering and Environment (SEE), University of Salford, Manchester, by Sheppard Robson

WaterSHED, Wardle Academy, Rochdale, Greater Manchester, by BDP

Katy Marks, founder of Citizens Design Bureau and RIBA North West jury chair, said, “This year’s shortlist reflects growing ambition to build a Northern Powerhouse. It’s also particularly heartening to see an investment in designing high-quality learning and healthcare environments, which deliver on social and economic benefits for future generations.”

All shortlisted projects will be visited by a regional jury, and the winners will be announced later this spring. Subsequently, winning projects will be considered for various RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being in contention for a RIBA National Award, set to be announced in summer.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize, the UK’s best new building, will be selected from the RIBA National Award-winning projects and announced in September. The Stirling Prize winner is scheduled to be revealed in October.