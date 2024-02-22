Simpson Haugh, BDP and Sheppard Robson also amongst practices in running for regional awards
Thirteen projects have been shortlisted for the RIBA North West Awards 2024. The projects include the regeneration of a 19th-century cotton mill, a schoolhouse conversion, and the renovation of a Grade-II listed music venue that hosted The Rolling Stones.
The shortlisted projects are:
- Copperas Hill Student Life and Sports Building, Liverpool John Moores University, Liverpool, by Sheppard Robson
- Crusader Works, Manchester, by shedkm and Capital&Centric
- Langdale, Brampton, Cumbria, by Mary Arnold-Forster Architects
- Leonardo Hotel, Manchester, by stephenson hamilton risley STUDIO
- Mustard Cowork at Little Underbank, Stockport, Greater Manchester, by Kelsall Architects
- New Century, Manchester, by Sheppard Robson
- Shakespeare North, Knowsley, Merseyside, by Helm Architecture and Austin-Smith: Lord
- The Alder Centre, Liverpool, Merseyside, by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- The Lincoln, Manchester, by Jon Matthews Architects
- The Manchester College, City Campus, Manchester by Bond Bryan and Simpson Haugh
- The Old School House Bradshaw, Bolton, by Nick Moss Architects
- The School of Science, Engineering and Environment (SEE), University of Salford, Manchester, by Sheppard Robson
- WaterSHED, Wardle Academy, Rochdale, Greater Manchester, by BDP
Katy Marks, founder of Citizens Design Bureau and RIBA North West jury chair, said, “This year’s shortlist reflects growing ambition to build a Northern Powerhouse. It’s also particularly heartening to see an investment in designing high-quality learning and healthcare environments, which deliver on social and economic benefits for future generations.”
All shortlisted projects will be visited by a regional jury, and the winners will be announced later this spring. Subsequently, winning projects will be considered for various RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being in contention for a RIBA National Award, set to be announced in summer.
The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize, the UK’s best new building, will be selected from the RIBA National Award-winning projects and announced in September. The Stirling Prize winner is scheduled to be revealed in October.
