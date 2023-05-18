Imperial College London reveals proper ventilation systems could help prevent severe health problems ranging from mental health to impaired lung development

A lack of appropriate ventilation is contributing to health issues ranging from miscarriage to stroke, a report by Imperial College London has revealed.

Exposure to specific airborne particles could lead to miscarriages, cause low sperm count and stunt children’s lung growth, according to the research.

The review also highlighted that children living in London are particularly at risk of developing lifelong, chronic conditions, including asthma, high blood pressure, inattention and hyperactivity, and mental illness.

Later in adulthood, it could also contribute to chronic illnesses, cancer and strokes.

Commissioned by the Greater London Authority, the university undertook an extensive analysis of more than 35,000 studies spanning 10 years.

Particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) - both of which come from vehicle exhausts – were found to be particularly harmful.

Considering that the average person spends 90% of their time indoors, the results are a stark reminder of the pressing need for adequate ventilation strategies.

The government responded to the report, acknowledging the importance of improving air quality. It recently closed the consultation on its draft Air Quality Strategy, indicating an intention to address the issue.

But David Millward, group product manager at Elta Group, has warned of the dangers of waiting for government directives. He advised those responsible for building services should move on these latest findings as delaying action is causing untold damage to people’s health and wellbeing.

