The British department store specified Woodworks’ herringbone for their food and drink studio
In 2023, Fortnum & Mason embarked on a project to refurbish the third floor of their flagship store in Piccadilly, London, creating an experiential hub dedicated to food and drink.
Enlisting the help of CADA Design, the team specified Franklin, a reclaimed herringbone wood floor by British flooring brand Woodworks.
As part of the company’s antique collection, the floor was designed to emanate character, with time-worn undulations that have been brought to life by a team of craftsmen during the restoration process.
Ellie Koumparos, senior designer at CADA Design said, “We wanted to create a juxtaposition between the heritage surroundings and future-focused, ecological materials; a striking contrast to highlight the continual progress of ethical design. Sustainability was at the forefront of the design, and reclaimed materials and reuse can be seen throughout. We wanted to bring in the richness of a timber floor, but knew from day one that it needed to be reclaimed timber”.
Featuring a 20mm thick engineered construction, the floor blends the heritage of century-old wood with the growing demands of contemporary use. According to the manufacturer, with its robust 6mm wear layer, Franklin works well in high-traffic areas and the lacquer finish preserves the wood’s original patina – which can be maintained with their Floor Care System 1.
Robert Walsh, founder at Woodworks said: “The final reveal and reaction to the stunning transformation of this Fortnum & Mason project has been fantastic – our Franklin floor in herringbone fits perfectly in the space while providing character and warmth. This truly shows how beneficial a bespoke service can be in ensuring all the varying needs and non-negotiables of how the area is used are met.”
Specifications provided by the manufacturer
Product Franklin by Woodworks
Wood species Antique French oak
Grade and certification Genuine antique sourced
Construction 12ply USA construction standard
Wear layer 4-6mm nominal wear layer
Application guide Floors and walls
Width 980/180-240/100-170/85/70mm
Thickness 20mm
Length 350mm narrow herringbone | RL up to 0.6-3m
Finish Naked skin lacquer
Surface texture Original patina, hand-polished undulations
Edge detail Hand rolled edges
