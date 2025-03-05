Developed in partnership with Gensler, Ambi is designed to balance user comfort, flexibility and technology integration. With modular components, sustainable materials and preconfigured layouts, it offers a versatile solution for evolving workplace environments

Furniture manufacturer Stylex, in collaboration with design and research firm Gensler, has introduced Ambi, a modular furniture collection designed to meet the evolving needs of modern workplaces. Drawing inspiration from ambient noise and ambience, Ambi is intended to enhance user comfort while reducing distractions, supporting both focused work and collaborative settings.

Ambi’s name reflects its adaptability, derived from the Latin prefix, which means both. “Ambi showcases Stylex’s commitment to creating adaptable furniture that responds to the dynamic needs of contemporary workspaces,” said Randi Pastrovic, chief creative officer for Flokk US, owner of the Stylex brand. “This collection effortlessly combines flexibility, technology integration, and sustainability, delivering a solution that supports productivity and wellbeing.”

Ambi includes upholstered lounge seating, privacy panels, planters, tablet arms and casegoods. Its grid-based structure connects via zippered edges for modular flexibility. The design features soft quilted upholstery for a tactile element and integrated daisy-chained power to support workplace functionality. The system ships flat-packed in a compact accordion-style format without internal brackets, streamlining installation.

Stylex has shared that the collection is available in dual-fabric upholstery, 26 powder-coat frame colours and three wood veneer options. Pre-configured layouts range from private booths to open media lounges.

Sustainability credentials include CARB-certified plywood frames, recycled aluminium legs and removable upholstery. The collection holds BIFMA LEVEL 1, Greenguard and Healthcare Without Harm certifications, which are widely recognised in the US. In the UK, specifiers may look to BREEAM, FSC certification and BS 8903 for sustainable procurement as alternative benchmarks. Manufactured in the US, Ambi is said to be backed by a 10-year performance warranty.

For ease of specification, Stylex offers seven preconfigured layouts and additional support through its design application team.