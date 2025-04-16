Conservation cleaning specialist EcoGuard Scotland has completed restoration works on several historic buildings in Dundee using a steam-based technique designed to minimise damage to sensitive stonework. The company is now preparing for further conservation-led projects in and around the city.

Recent work has included the 19th-century Custom House on Dock Street and the former Dundee Savings Bank on Princes Street, now occupied by Alba Chiropractic Clinic. The projects used the Doff system, developed by Stonehealth, a UK manufacturer based in Gloucestershire. According to the company, the technology produces superheated steam at temperatures up to 150°C and is designed for delicate stone cleaning applications.

EcoGuard Scotland, based in Monifieth, is one of a small number of contractors in the UK who have been approved to use the system. Founded 13 years ago, the company is run by a family team and has focused on heritage building maintenance and facade cleaning.

The Doff system is widely recognised by conservation professionals, including local authorities, architects and building owners, for its role in restoring masonry without abrasive methods. Stonehealth’s latest iteration, the Doff III, was recently launched, and the company reports continued demand from specialists working on listed and sensitive buildings.

Stonehealth chairman Brian Crowe said: “Many local authorities, architects and other specifiers who are issuing contracts for the cleaning and restoration of old buildings are specifically requesting that our equipment be used, as it is so highly regarded and renowned in the industry.”

EcoGuard expects to be involved in additional high-profile conservation works across Dundee as the city continues efforts to restore and preserve its built heritage.