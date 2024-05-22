British-made heat pump joins over seven million historic and significant items collected and documented by the Science Museum Group since 1851

Kensa’s Shoebox Heat Pump has been added to the Science Museum Group collection.

First launched in 2012, the ‘little white box’ is responsible for around a third of all UK ground source heat pump installations and is the first and only ground source heat pump to be included in the collection.

The compact heat pump will be on display to the public as part of the Science Museum’s new Adani Green Energy Gallery, where it will be exhibited alongside other energy transition products, such as the Bersey electric taxi cab and one of the world’s first rechargeable batteries.

Speaking about the Science Museum’s Adani Green Energy Gallery, its lead curator, Oliver Carpenter, said: “This gallery shares contemporary stories of individuals, organisations and communities all imagining the future of low carbon energy, but it also spotlights some of the earliest ideas and technologies created by the imaginations of previous generations. By taking a long view of the energy revolution and showcasing impressive technologies of the past, alongside today’s low carbon options, we hope to inspire visitors to imagine a low carbon energy future.”

According to the team, Shoebox heat pumps deliver green heat to thousands of homes and have helped lift numerous people out of fuel poverty. The product also drove the development of Kensa’s Networked Ground Source Heat Pump model. This green heating solution mimics the gas grid, which the team believes will be crucial in the mass decarbonisation of UK homes and businesses.

Tamsin Lishman, chief executive officer at Kensa Heat Pumps, said: “Street by street, Kensa is cleaning up heating across the UK, bringing Ground Source Heat Pumps to flats, terraced streets, tower blocks, period properties and other supposedly hard-to-decarbonise homes and buildings, taking people out of fuel poverty, and making homes warm and comfortable through renewable technology.

The first Kensa shoebox connected to a Shared Ground Loop was installed in Croft House, Holsworthy, in 2014 for Westward Housing, and it has seen a meteoric rise since. With over 7,500 manufactured, it’s the company’s best-selling heat pump, enabling a pathway for delivering heat pumps for the masses.