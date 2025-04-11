Time is running out to enter your company for the coveted Industry/Manufacturing Partner of the Year award

Here at Building Design, we’re passionate about the vital role specification plays in bringing designs to life.

That is why we are thrilled to remind our industry partners that entries for the prestigious Architect of the Year Awards 2025 are still open – but time is ticking! You have just one month left to showcase your contributions to the architectural landscape.

While the AYAs celebrate architectural brilliance across various categories, we want to shine a spotlight on the Industry/Manufacturing Partner of the Year award. This is your chance to gain recognition for your dedication, innovation and unwavering support to the architectural community.

Do you consistently go above and beyond for your architect clients? Have you proactively developed solutions, products or services that tackle their challenges head-on and contribute to their success? This award is for you.

The judging panel will be looking for compelling evidence of your commitment to customer service, including:

Innovative solutions: Showcase the unique ways your offerings address specific architectural needs.

Impactful results: Through metrics and data, demonstrate how your products or services have positively impacted architectural projects.

Problem-solving prowess: Highlight instances where your proactive initiatives have helped architects overcome obstacles.

Client testimonials: Let your satisfied customers speak to the value of your partnership.

Product development insights: Detail how your research and development efforts are driven by the needs of the architectural industry.

This is a fantastic opportunity to elevate your brand profile, solidify your position as a leading industry partner and network with the most influential figures in architecture.

The Architect of the Year Awards 2025 ceremony will take place on Wednesday 15 October 2025 at Marriott Grosvenor Square in London, providing a platform to celebrate excellence across the industry.

Don’t miss out! The deadline for entries is just one month away.