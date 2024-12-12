Novak Hiles Architects completes North London housing scheme on challenging backland site

2024-12-12T05:00:00

Novak_Hiles_Architects_Photographer_Marcus_Peel_BM_002

Source: Marcus Peel

Novak Hiles Architects delivers a three-bedroom home and a one-bedroom unit on a challenging backland site in North London

Novak Hiles Architects has completed a two-dwelling housing scheme - Bella Mews - on a former garage site in a North London conservation area. The project replaces a derelict brownfield plot with a three-bedroom family dwelling at ground level and a one-bedroom unit above.

The scheme secured planning permission in 2021. The site, described as a long-neglected backland area previously used for dumping rubbish, is situated within a mixed urban context of Victorian housing and modern developments. The project seeks to enhance the conservation area by creating a new building frontage to animate the surrounding cul-de-sac.

