What is possibly England’s oldest street market is set for renewal

Wilson Mason LLP and Gosling Consulting’s proposals for the upgrade of Haslingden market have been submitted for planning approval to Rossendale Borough Council.

Rossendale Borough Council has initiated a comprehensive rejuvenation project for Haslingden market. The project is partly funded by UK Shared Prosperity Funding UKSPF). The £2.6 billion fund replaces EU structural funds and is available to projects across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The scheme seeks to transform the market into a vibrant community space. The design, in line with many recent market regeneration projects, places a prominent emphasis on food and beverage outlets, with provision of seating for diners.

Haslingden market sits within the Haslingden Conservation Area and holds what is possibly the oldest street market license in England. The regeneration of the market is seen as an opportunity to bolster the local economy.

The initiative aligns with what the council sees as a bottom-up approach to regeneration, offering affordable premises for new businesses to establish themselves and grow.

Eleanor Wood, an associate involved at Wilson Mason, noted, “The regeneration of Haslingden Market will breathe new life into the town centre, creating a central hub for the community to meet, shop for quality produce and socialise in an accessible, inviting, and lively space.”

The revitalised market is projected to open its doors to the public in 2024.