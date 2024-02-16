The British Pavilion exhibition will feature the work of leading video artist, John Akomfrah

The British Council has commissioned vPPR Architects as lead exhibition designers for the British Pavilion at the 2024 Venice Art Biennale.

vPPR was founded in 2009 by Tatiana von Preussen, Catherine Pease, and Jessica Reynolds. The practice, headquartered in London, also has studios in Liverpool and Hamburg, and works with a diverse range of clients in the cultural, residential, commercial, education, and public realm sectors.

The upcoming exhibition at the British Pavilion during the Venice Art Biennale will showcase the work of John Akomfrah. Akomfrah, a London-based artist recently knighted in the 2023 UK Honours list, is recognised for his art films and multi-screen video installations addressing issues such as racial injustice, colonial legacies, diasporic identities, migration, and climate change.

Akomfrah gained prominence in the early 1980s as a member of the Black Audio Film Collective (BAFC), a group founded in 1982. Notably, the BAFC’s debut film, Handsworth Songs (1986), delved into the events surrounding the 1985 riots in Birmingham and London.

Over the years, Akomfrah’s multichannel video works have evolved into expansive, multi-screen installations displayed in galleries and museums globally. In 2017, he received the Artes Mundi prize, a UK award for international art, and contributed to the Venice Art Biennale with Four Nocturnes at the inaugural Ghana Pavilion in 2019.

The British Pavilion at the Venice Art Biennale is scheduled to run from 20 April to 24 November, 2024.