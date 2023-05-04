Edinburgh scheme is first major project by former RIBA president’s new venture

Former RIBA president Jack Pringle’s new practice has completed its renovation of watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority’s Edinburgh offices, which are now a base for 200 staff.

Pringle, who was RIBA president from 2005-07, launched Studio Pringle with daughters Maxine and Frankie in 2021, following his exit from US firm Perkins & Will where he was EMEA chief. .

Pringle co-founded Pringle Brandon with Chris Brandon in 1986 before selling the business to Perkins & Will in 2012.

Maxine Pringle, who is a former associate director at the late Will Allsop’s All Design, led on the FCA scheme, which is Studio Pringle’s first major project. Both she and Frankie are graduates of the Bartlett School of Architecture.

Frankie Pringle worked with her father at Perkins & Will before moving out of architecture to work at shared office provider WeWork. She is innovations director at the new practice.

Studio Pringle said the FCA facility had been renovated by opening up a central atrium and connecting two levels with a spectacular staircase to encourage staff mixing, the breaking of organisational silos and collaboration within a wide choice of work settings.

As well as areas designed to foster interraction, the building also features a suite of confidential meeting rooms.

The office design is rooted in Edinburgh as a place and features colours from tartans, Scottish tweeds and blonde sandstone. References also include Edinburgh crystal and Scotland’s industrial heritage.

FCA chair Ashley Alder and executive director of markets Sarah Pritchard formally reopened the building last month.