Show Fullscreen

Scottish architect Aitken Turnbull has announced seven new hirings and two promotions, boosting headcount by around 25%.

The practice, which has offices at Galashiels, Edinburgh and Dumfries, has appointed Gavin Fallen as a senior architectural designer; Harry Taylor as a Part II architectural assistant; Antonia Iakovidou, Theodore Dragnea and Dominic Skinner as Part I architectural assistants; and Niamh Flett as a junior interior designer.

The business, which has roots stretching back to 1887, has also hired Anna Buckenham as its new administrative support assistant.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh studio lead David Smart has been promoted to associate director and practice manager Laura McCrosson has been promoted to associate.

Practice managing director Alasdair Rankin said the appointments and promotions were part of a continuing growth strategy amid a surge in demand for design innovation in both new-build and refurbishment projects.

“We have always had an incredibly talented and dedicated team and the management changes and new appointments will provide the catalyst to take the practice to the next level,” he said.