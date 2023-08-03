Scheme is first phase of £300m low-carbon hotel and travel hub in Derbyshire

Stanton Williams has unveiled images of its proposals for a gateway resort for the Peak District National Park that would deliver a 165-room hotel, food and drink outlets, shops, and a zero-carbon transport hub for the area.

Peak Gateway Properties, which is a joint-venture led by development specialist Milligan, said the resort would be built around a carless mobility service on similar lines to a ski resort, but for non-winter sports, biking and hiking, nature, heritage and culture.

The project, named “The Gateway”, will also feature a “commercial village” with specialist shops, locally-sourced dining, unique spaces for events, artisan crafts and learning experiences.

It is earmarked for a 120ha site north of Chesterfield that was previously used for opencast mining. The project already benefits from outline and reserved matters approvals granted to earlier versions of the scheme.

Partners include Chesterfield Borough Council, The University of Derby and the Peak District National Park Authority.

John Milligan, CEO of Peak Gateway Properties and chairman of Milligan, said the resort would integrate with its surroundings and seek to attract visitors who care about the protection of what is the UK’s original national park.

“The travel hub is central to The Gateway’s proposition, allowing visitors to transition into electric or hydrogen vehicles for onward exploration of the park, its stunning landscapes and thousands of activities and attractions,” he said. “Currently 85% of visitors travel into the park by car which is not sustainable.”

Milligan said trials for the travel hub, run last year in conjunction with Toyota – which has its UK factory at Derby, 25 miles away – had been successful and demonstrated an “urgent requirement” for the service.

“The technology operated on a 40% regenerative energy basis which is fantastic,” Milligan said. “When it’s up and running we hope it will be an exemplar for other hubs around the park and for other national parks in the UK to follow.”

Stanton Williams principal director Gavin Henderson said The Gateway would be a “unique destination”, designed as a cohesive group of buildings integrated into the landscape.

“The scheme embraces the principles of the circular economy and uses highly sustainable, durable materials including local stone and timber,” he said.

“As well as regenerating a former opencast mine, it supports natural ecosystems through habitat protection and enhancement, while connecting people with nature and encouraging active and low-carbon travel to and within the Peak District.”

Stanton Williams is working with landscape architects Gillespies, multi-disciplinary engineering consultants Cundall, and Turner & Townsend on the project.

Peak Gateway Properties said Section 73 and reserved matters applications for the project would be submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council this Autumn.

It said the resort and transport hub was expected to open in winter 2026.