Stirling Prize-winner Stanton Williams has been given a third roll of the dice for this year’s top architecture prize with a nomination for a RIBA South Award.

The practice, which already has two projects in the running for RIBA regional awards in London and the East of England, has been given another nod for its transformation of Rhodes House in Oxford.

The winners of the regional awards will be considered for a RIBA National Award, which will then form the longlist for the Stirling Prize due to be announced in October.

Other projects nominated for a regional award in the South of England this year include Hopkins’ refurbishment of Eton School Hall and the restoration of Blenheim Pallace Orangery by Nick Cox Architects.

LOM’s Santander office in Milton Keynes and a refurbishment of the Jackson Library at Exeter College in Oxford are also among ten shortlisted projects.

RIBA South jury chair Fergus Feilden, director at Feilden Fowles, said this year’s shortlist “demonstrates the depth and diversity of architecture in the region, spanning all scales and programmes from the domestic to large-scale commercial along with numerous education projects”.

He added: “Collectively, these projects, enriched through detailed, diverse materials, enhance the lives of their users and strengthen the wider community through social programmes and innovative environmental strategies.”

All projects shortlisted for RIBA Awards will be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.

Shortlisted projects will also be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.