Sheppard Robson, Cullinan Studio and Shedkm all in running for regional gong

Full screen in popup Previous

Next The School of Science, Engineering and Environment by Sheppard Robson Source: Jack Hobhouse Aviva Studios by OMA Source: Marco Cappelletti Langdale Chase Hotel by Campbell Driver Partnership Ltd Source: Daniel Twaites PLC The Municipal Hotel & Spa by Falconer Chester Hall Source: MGallery Infinite3D The Catkin Centre and Sunflower House by Cullinan Studio and 10architect Source: Paul Raftery Vestige by Smith Young Architects Source: Daniel Hopkinson Lighthouse Church by Shedkm Source: Daniel Hopkinson Photography The Municipal Hotel & Spa by Falconer Chester Hall Source: MGallery, Louis Sinclair 1/8 show caption

Seven projects have been shortlisted for this year’s RIBA North West Awards, including a children’s mental health clinic and a grade II*-listed Victorian council office transformed into a hotel.

The Catkin Centre and Sunflower House, designed by Cullinan Studio with 10architect, is a pair of buildings in Liverpool designed for Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Also in Liverpool, Falconer Chester Hall’s Municipal Hotel and Spa is a refurbishment of a former council office built in the 1860s which has been extended to the rear with a four-storey extension.

The two schemes are joined on the shortlist by OMA’s Aviva Studios, an arts venue in Manchester built for the local city council and Factory International, and a church in the Wirral designed by Shedkm.

Sheppard Robson’s School of Science, Engineering and Environment Building for the University of Salford has also made it to the final seven.

RIBA North West Jury Chair Dominic Wilkinson, Principal Lecturer Liverpool John Moores University, said this year’s shortlist “demonstrates the region’s ongoing ambition to create high quality architecture, with a strong selection of projects across a range of scales.

“Public buildings are well represented with a commitment to excellence which offers hope for the civic realm.

“From small houses to large events venues, and from new builds to creative adaptation of historic structures, the shortlisted projects highlight a serious commitment to minimising carbon footprints and reducing the environmental impact of the construction sector, displaying the positive role architecture plays for both clients and the wider community.”

All projects shortlisted for RIBA Awards will be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.

The winners will then be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects and announced in September, with a winner to be announced in October.