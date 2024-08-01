Show Fullscreen

Populous has won an architectural competition to design a stadium in Saudi Arabia which is expected to host the final of the 2034 World Cup.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City and the Ministry of Sport have unveiled the firm’s designs for the 92,000-seat King Salman Stadium, named after Saudi Arabia’s ruling monarch.

Located in northern Riyadh next to King Abdulaziz Park, it will span 96,500sq m and will be one the world’s biggest stadiums when complete in late 2029.

Populous beat five other practices to win the design job in an international competition which called for a building which would meet FIFA’s requirements for sustainability and architectural excellence.

Inspired by Saudi Arabia’s mountainous landscape and local urban structures, it will take the shape of a dome covered in green walls and ceilings and with a relatively small opening in the middle of the roof.

Seating will include a 150-seat royal suite, 120 hospitality suites, 200 VIP seats and 2,200 dignitary seats with the interior also set to feature extended screens for spectators, indoor gardens and a walking track with views over the neighbouring park.

An expanse of other sporting facilities will surround the building including training fields, a sports hall, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, an athletics track and courts for volleyball, basketball and padel tennis.

The total area of the site will stretch across 660,000sq m with the scheme aiming to “significantly bolster” Saudi Arabia’s status as a leading sports hub, the Royal Commission said.

The Kingdom was the only nation to submit a bid to host the 2034 World Cup in time for FIFA’s deadline of 31 October last year.

Populous’ other stadium projects in Saudi Arabia include a 45,000-seat arena in Qiddya City in Saudi Arabia that will be built partly on the side of a cliff.