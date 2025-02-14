Populous’ managing director of the EMEA region has been given two newly created roles as part of a major management shake-up at the practice.

Chris Lee, who has led Populous’ EMEA headquarters in London since 2015, will remain in his current role but will also become global head of design and vice chair of the board of directors at the firm.

Bruce Miller, current managing director of the Americas region, has also been made global chair and chief executive, while current chief executive and co-founder Earl Santee will transition to executive chairman.

Commenting on Lee’s appointment, Santee said: “As design lead for many of our most influential projects, he is ideally placed to reinforce our commitment to design quality in the new role of Global Head of Design – both for Populous and any future acquisitions.

“His global experience and perspective will also bring huge benefit in his role as vice chair of the practice.”

Miller said: “These are exciting times for Populous, and I am proud to take on the role of global CEO and chair. Our commitment to design excellence and innovation is at the heart of everything we do, empowering our designers and project teams around the world to deliver unique and visionary solutions for our clients globally. “

Other new appointments include Jonathan Mallie, leader of the firm’s New York office since 2015, who will step into Miller’s former role as managing director of the Americas.

Paul Henry, co-managing director of the Asia Pacific region, will step down from his role, making Richard Breslin the sole managing director of the region. Breslin will also join the board of directors.

The changes will come into effect on 31 March.

Lee’s appointments come after a highly successful year at the practice’s London-based EMEA arm which saw its turnover in the region nearly quadruple to £135m and pre-tax profits jump from £731,000 to more than £12m.

The results, for the the 12 months to 31 December 2023, follow a string of high profile commissions in the Middle East including two stadiums expected to become venues for the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium in Qiddiya and the Aramco Stadium in Khobar.