New 5,500-seat Kop stand will include public plaza for high-flying League One club

Populous has unveiled images of a new stand planned at Wrexham’s home ground.

The club, currently third in League One, appointed Populous on the redevelopment of the Kop stand last year – replacing AFL Architects – which was originally due to start in 2023 and finish in time for this season.

The Kop stand has been vacant since 2007 due to safety concerns and was demolished in 2023, after which it was replaced by a 3,000-seat temporary stand.

The 5,500 seat stand at the club’s STōK Cae Ras stadium, previously known as the Racecourse, includes safe standing areas, hospitality and accessible seating.

Player and officials’ facilities will be built into the new stand with the players’ tunnel relocated to that part of the ground.

The stand’s brick façade will pay homage to the historic Ruabon red brick from the local area while two dragons from the club’s crest will be embossed into the façade at one corner of the stand.

Plans for a public plaza below include siting the sister wheel of the Gresford Colliery wheel in remembrance of the miners who perished in the 1934 mining disaster which killed 261 men after an explosion and underground fire.

The scheme is expected to be ready in time host UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournament matches in 2026.

Wrexham, which is owned by US actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, has amassed an international fanbase since it was purchased by the pair in 2020 and made the subject of a docuseries called Welcome to Wrexham.