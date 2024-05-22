Candidates for RIBA presidency include a salaried architect and two founding principals

The RIBA has announced the candidates standing for election as RIBA president-elect, RSAW president-elect, and for seats on the RIBA council.

The RIBA council, led by the president, serves as the insitute’s representative body, gathering insights from members and the profession to guide the board’s strategic decisions. The council is also responsible for appointing the trustees to the board of the RIBA charity.

The candidates for RIBA president-elect are:

Funmbi Olumoroti Adeagbo, architect at Morris + Company

Duncan Baker-Brown, director of Baker Brown Architects

Chris Williamson, chairman of Weston Williamson + Partners

The candidates for RSAW president-elect are:

David Darkin, director of Darkin Architects

Alan Francis, director of Gaunt Francis Architects

A list of candidates for national and regional RIBA council seats are listed on the RIBA website.

Voting for all positions opens online on 17 June, and closes on 28 June. Results will be announced on 2 July.

Hustings and debates will begin on 30 May, giving members the opportunity to hear from the candidates for RIBA president for the 2025-2027 term. Successful candidates for the RIBA council will start their three-year term on 1 September 2025.

The RIBA president-elect will begin their two-year presidential term on 1 September 2025.