Planning application for £85m ‘House of Architecture’ project to be submitted later this year
The RIBA’s £85m plans to refurbish its Marylebone headquarters have been given a public airing at a first round of public consultation.
The Benedetti Architects-designed scheme is part of the RIBA’s plans to transform its 66 Portland Place into a ’House of Architecture’ under plans first unveiled by former president Simon Allford.
The refurbishment and restoration of the grade II*-listed 1930s building would add a new collections centre which would house RIBA’s house its architectural collections and improve digital and cataloguing facilities.
It would also include a new cafe with pavement seating on Weymouth Street, a relocated shop, bigger lifts, enhanced event spaces, a ‘treasures room’ housing important exhibits and improvements to energy usage and accessibility.
The first round of consultation, which was in the form of an online survey, closed last month with a second round set to launch later this year.
A planning application is expected to be submitted towards the end of the year and a new digital platform for RIBA’s collections will launch in early 2025. Construction of the building’s refurbishment is scheduled to start in early 2026 and complete in 2028.
Muyika Oki, the president at RIBA said: “House of Architecture is about unlocking and opening RIBA to make it - and everything it offers - far more accessible. It will ensure that we can encourage more people to care about architecture, promoting a deeper understanding and appreciation.”
RIBA’s collections consist of over four million items including manuscripts, drawings, books artefacts and audio recordings.
