Chris Williamson elected next president of RIBA

- Home
- Intelligence for Architects
- Subscribe
- Jobs
- Events
2024 events calendar Explore now Keep up to date
Find out more
- Programmes
- CPD
- More from navigation items
By Dave Rogers2024-07-02T12:37:00
Weston Williamson co-founder starts new role next September
Weston Williamson chairman Chris Williamson has been elected as the next president of the RIBA.
Only logged in subscribers have access to it.
Existing subscriber? LOGIN
A subscription to Building Design will provide:
Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts