Institute agrees partnership with RCP for temporary move to neo-Georgian building opened by former Prince of Wales in 2002

The RIBA has agreed a partnership with the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) to temporarily relocate its office operations to the neo-Georgian Jerwood Medical Education Centre, near Regent’s Park, while its headquarters at 66 Portland Place undergoes refurbishment. The relocation will last for around two and a half years.

Under the partnership agreement, the RIBA will occupy the Jerwood Centre, designed by Carden and Godfrey Architects and opened by the former Prince of Wales in 2002. Located in Peto Place behind the St Andrews Place college precinct, the building sits next to the grade I listed RCP headquarters, designed by Sir Denys Lasden, a former RIBA president.

The 66 Portland Place HQ will close to the public from 1 June 2025, with staff vacating by 29 August. The refurbishment forms part of its House of Architecture programme, which aims to improve accessibility and sustainability while undertaking essential restoration of the grade II* listed building.

The relocation means the RIBA’s café and physical bookshop will close for the duration of the works.

The RIBA will also have shared use of some facilities within the main RCP building. Some events, including the presidential inauguration of Chris Williamson and the annual general meeting in September 2025, will also take place there.

RIBA CEO Valerie Vaughan-Dick said: “Having made enquiries with several membership bodies, royal colleges and cultural institutions, I’m positive we’ve secured a fantastic temporary home at the Jerwood Centre for our staff and invited guests.”

RIBA board chair Jack Pringle described the arrangement as ensuring both continuity and proximity to the organisation’s permanent home. “To have secured the self-contained Jerwood Centre and use of the iconic Sir Denys Lasdun-designed RCP building in one of London’s most beautiful parks is exceptional,” he said.

Access to the RIBA’s library and collections at 66 Portland Place will end on 10 April 2025 ahead of the move. Key items will be housed at the London Metropolitan Archives in Clerkenwell, while books and the Robert Elwall photographs collection will be relocated to a temporary site in Stockwell, south London, accessible by appointment.

