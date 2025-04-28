Two regional events will seek to promote building reuse, local skills and cross-sector collaboration as part of a wider push to advance sustainable practices in the built environment

The RIBA and The King’s Foundation have announced a new collaboration aimed at promoting retrofit and the reuse of existing buildings, with a series of regional events planned for 2025.

The initiative builds on a pilot community reuse event hosted by the two organisations in Fleetwood, Lancashire in 2023, and seeks to encourage dialogue, share best practice, and support local action on building reuse. It comes at a time when retrofit is being positioned by many in the built environment sector as a critical strategy for reducing carbon emissions, preserving heritage and adapting to evolving community needs.

Speaking about the initiative, RIBA president Muyiwa Oki highlighted the urgent need to prioritise retrofit, noting that “around 80% of the buildings that will be in use in 2050 already exist”.

Retrofit has been a stated priority of Oki’s presidency. He said that if the profession was serious about cutting carbon emissions it must “continue to push retrofit up the national agenda”.

Sarah Robinson, associate director at The King’s Foundation, emphasised the social as well as environmental importance of reuse, stating: “Repurposing existing buildings is vital not only because of their carbon value but because of their inherent social value as the backdrop to our daily lives and the glue of existing communities.”

She said that reimagining older buildings could offer “exciting challenges for the next generation of architects”.

The first event, titled Reimagining resources – Buildings, crafts and materials, is scheduled to take place on 3 July at The Glove Factory Studios in Bradford on Avon, Wiltshire.

A second event is planned for September 2025 and will focus on the role of retrofit in creating healthy indoor environments. Both events are set to include expert panel discussions, interactive workshops and demonstrations showcasing practical approaches to reuse and material conservation.

The King’s Foundation has previously supported projects such as the transformation of Dumfries House in Ayrshire, the reuse of Fleetwood Hospital in Lancashire, and the restoration of Drapers Hall in Coventry.

Tickets for the first event will be available in May on the RIBA website.

