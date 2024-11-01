Renovation works on Barbican landmark seek to extend building lifespan and better align facilities with current educational needs

Purcell has been appointed by the City of London Corporation to collaborate with the City of London School for Girls on a major refurbishment, part of the school’s 2024-2027 masterplan. The Grade II-listed school, designed by Chamberlin, Powell and Bon, is a central feature of the Barbican estate, the renowned cultural and residential complex. The project will extend the building’s lifespan, supporting the school’s evolving academic requirements through careful alterations and improvements.

The school has previously sparked local controversy with its expansion proposals. In early 2018, plans emerged to expand its prep facilities for younger students into an underground car park beneath the neighbouring Thomas More House tower block. This initiative encountered substantial opposition from Barbican residents. Later, a separate expansion project led by Nicholas Hare Architects also met strong resistance, ultimately leading to its cancellation.

The 2024-2027 refurbishment led by Purcell aims to address the building’s ageing infrastructure while enhancing the learning environment to meet modern educational needs.