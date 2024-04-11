Public Practice has revealed its latest cohort of associates, which includes several applicants from a diverse range of professional backgrounds, including sustainability and housing.

The spring 2024 cohort comprises 25 associates distributed across six regions in England, with an expanded presence in the South West, encompassing six new job placements. Among these placements, 52% of local authorities had previously faced challenges in recruiting candidates, both internally and externally.

Individuals joining the associate programme include Chukwumaobi Ibe, an engineering and sustainability expert; Suki Sehmbi, an architect focusing on socio-political issues in urban planning; Sophie McCombes, an architect known for her interest in sustainable design principles; Eleanor Brough, a former architectural practice director; and Emma Twine, an architect and educator.

In response to the increasing demand for skilled professionals in the public sector, Public Practice has also introduced a new jobs board aimed at advertising senior public sector roles nationwide. This initiative seeks to address challenges faced by local authorities in attracting qualified candidates and provide a platform for experienced professionals seeking roles in the built environment sector.

The jobs board aims to make public sector roles more accessible to a wider audience, catering to highly skilled candidates in the senior stages of their careers. It will showcase senior jobs within the public sector specifically for built environment professionals, with or without prior public sector experience.