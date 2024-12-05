Salford City Council has green-lit a proposal for a new community in Salford, Greater Manchester.

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ plans feature 90 affordable homes built on brownfield land. The scheme is set to transform the partly-disused industrial Regent Trading Estate in Oldfield Basin.

The new development will be delivered by the English Cities Fund (ECF), a partnership between Homes England, Legal & General and placemaking firm Muse. It will be formed around 63 one and two-bedroom apartments and 27 townhouses designed to Passivhaus standards alongside public spaces.

The development will be sited next to Islington Mill, the location of the Islington Mill Arts Club (IMAC), a well-known regional base for artists and independent creative businesses.

On completion, the housing units will be managed by Derive RP, a registered provider created by Salford Council in 2017 to deliver affordable and social homes across the city.

Paul Dennett, mayor of Salford, said: “The homes will be built to the highest energy standards which use much less energy to stay warm in winter and cool in the summer. This helps to reduce the energy bills of the people who live there and a smaller environmental impact on the planet.

The designs have been developed in consultation with Islington Mill Arts Club (IMAC). The project team includes Re-form advising on landscape design and DPP as planning consultant.

The site falls within the Salford Central regeneration area, which ECF is leading on for the city council. As part of the masterplan, ECF has already delivered Greenhaus, 96 affordable homes build to Passivhaus standards on nearby Chapel Street, and is currently on site with their second, Willohaus (100 Passivhaus homes) off Peru Street.”

Work on site is expected to begin in January 2025, with the main works starting in March 2025.