An eight-week consultation on proposals for a 7,000-home regeneration project in Manchester and Salford begins tomorrow (Saturday).

The Draft Strategic Regeneration Framework for Strangeways and Cambridge has already been heard by Manchester city and Salford city councils.

The proposals – with Maccreanor Lavington as masterplanning and urban design lead, and Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios responsible for architecture and heritage – set out plans for new homes across seven ‘neighbourhood’ areas, alongside 1.75m sq ft of commercial floorspace and a new urban park.

The consultation will see seven events take place until 6 May, with the consultation formally closing on 26 May.

Both councils are in discussion with the Ministry of Justice regarding the long-term future of HM Prison Manchester, previously known as Strangeways, which Manchester council said “remains a significant barrier to the regeneration ambitions in this part of the city”.

Manchester council leader Bev Craig said: “We know this area has challenges, including the prison that presents a key barrier to the regeneration of the area, but we also know that there is energy and a community brimming with potential.

“We will deliver huge change in Strangeways in the coming years, working alongside the people who live and work there, and as we move to consultation in the coming weeks, we want to speak to local people and businesses about how we can make this part of the city thrive.”

The Cambridge area is situated within Salford and includes the Cambridge Industrial Estate. Strangeways and Cambridge form part of a collaborative regeneration initiative between Manchester city council and Salford city council, aiming to guide development and investment over the next 20-30 years.

The wider consultant team includes Avison Young as lead consultant; Schulze+Grassov on landscape design and public realm; Civic Engineers on movement and highways; Useful Projects delivering the zero carbon strategy; and Placed supporting community engagement.