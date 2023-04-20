Proposals could go in planning as soon as next week

Full screen in popup Previous

Next 1/7 show caption

Controversial plans to build one million sq ft of mixed-use space over the top of Liverpool Street Station are expected to go to planning in the next few weeks after new images of the proposals were given a public airing.

Herzog & de Meuron unveiled its latest designs for the £1.5bn station overhaul on Monday at the beginning of its third consultation on the plans.

The proposed overhaul of the station triggered a huge backlash from heritage groups when they were first unveiled last autumn, resulting in the reformation of a campaign group which successfully dramatic plans to demolish the entire station in the 1970s.

The Liverpool Street Station Campaign (LISSCA), which is chaired by comic-turned-conservationist Griff Rhys Jones, met last night to discuss the latest images but said it would not be commenting until the planning application is submitted.

The campaigners are understood to anticipate the submission to be made next Wednesday.

Developer Sellar had previously said it was aiming for an April submission but, when asked by Building this week, would only say that the scheme would go into planners “later in spring”.

The Shard developer is working with Network Rail on the job, which would see the demolition of much of the existing station, which was built in the 1980s in Victorian style after the original LISSCA campaign.

> Also read: Can campaigners save Liverpool Street station from the bulldozers? Here’s how they did it last time

The overstation development will help fund a £450m upgrade to the station itself, which includes a new two-level concourse, nearly doubling the floorspace, as well as new public realm, lifts, escalators and ticket barriers.

Objections to the early plans led government heritage advisor Historic England to amend the station’s grade II listing to include some elements of the 20th century rebuild and upgrade the Andaz hotel’s listing status to grade II*.

The organisation has described the latest plans as “fundamentally misguided” and that minor changes to its design had not allayed its longstanding concerns.

On top of the objections of Historic England, the developers will have to overcome new City of London planning guidance which requires the submission of alternative, non-demolition plans alongside redevelopment proposals.

If approved in time for Sellar’s timetable, work could start in the second half of next year with the job being completed in 2029.

Others working on the Liverpool Street deal include cost consultant and project manager G&T, engineer WSP and landscape firm Townshend. Mace is providing pre-construction advice.