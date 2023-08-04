Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos is best known for the design of the Contemporary Art Centre in Córdoba and the Montblanc Haus in Hamburg

Madrid-based practice Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos (NSA) has been named as the winner of the competition to reimagine the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA).

The competition was organised by Malcolm Reading Consultants and the decision was formally endorsed on Wednesday by the DMA board of trustees after receiving approval from the Museum’s architect selection committee.

The announcement marks the culmination of a six-month-long international competition, which commenced in February 2023, attracting 154 submissions from around the globe. Entries included architectural teams from both the United States and various countries worldwide.

Known for the design of the Contemporary Art Centre in Córdoba and the Montblanc Haus in Hamburg, the Spanish duo, Fuensanta Nieto and Enrique Sobejano, have garnered numerous accolades, such as the Aga Khan Award for Architecture, the Hannes Meyer Prize, the Alvar Aalto Medal, and the Gold Medal of Merit in the Fine Arts from the government of Spain.

The winning proposal presented by NSA is set to be developed by the museum in collaboration with its stakeholders and communities. The architects described their vision as “a reflection of the original building, transforming the relationship between art, landscape, and community into a balance of memory and innovation.”

Respecting the initial design concept by Edward Larrabee Barnes for the building in 1984, the NSA proposal includes the addition of a contemporary art gallery floating atop the structure. Additionally, the winning scheme includes an exterior LED-generated artwork mediated by a perforated surface.

The use of transparent glazing on the north facade, facing Klyde Warren Park, and the Harwood Street facades at ground level will allow passers-by to catch glimpses of visitors inside the museum, engaging with the art on display.

According to the DMA, a key priority throughout the competition, was the commitment outlined in its 2021 Five Year Strategic Plan, which centres on better serving Dallas’s diverse community and acting as a dynamic connector where people from all cultures feel welcome and embraced.

In 1984, the DMA unveiled its original campus, designed by Edward Larrabee Barnes, amidst empty lots and warehouses. Since then, over the span of nearly four decades, the neighborhood surrounding the DMA has experienced significant growth and transformation.

This includes the expansion of the Arts District, the addition of Klyde Warren Park to the north, and the construction of new residential, dining, and business establishments.

President of the DMA’s board of trustees, Gowri N. Sharma and chairman of the board, Jeffrey S. Ellerman said: “We warmly congratulate Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos. Their concept design mixes a poetic sensibility with a dynamic and sustainable design strategy that respects Larrabee’s original intentions, all the while preparing us to become a 21st-century museum.

“It is the best time in our Museum’s history to transform our building to articulate the dynamic and diverse programming we provide. A transformation to the DMA campus will send a signal that we are inviting everyone near and far to join our vibrant art community.

“We need a building that reflects our importance to the city and has the potential to introduce new ways to present and interact with art.”

The other five finalist teams were led by, in alphabetical order, David Chipperfield Architects, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Johnston Marklee, Michael Maltzan Architecture, and Weiss/Manfredi. An honorarium of $50,000 along with up to $10,000 for expenses will now be paid to each of the six finalist teams for their design work.