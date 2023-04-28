News

Chipperfield and Diller Scofidio & Renfro on shortlist for £145m Dallas Museum rejig

By 2023-04-28T15:19:00

Dallas museum 2

International competition has been “something of a phenomenon”, organiser Malcolm Reading says

David Chipperfield Architects will face off against Diller Scofidio & Renfro to design a redevelopment of the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) in Dallas, United States.

Teams led by the two firms have made it to a six-strong shortlist for the two-stage competition launched by Malcolm Reading Consultants for the USD $175m (£145m) scheme.

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts