Chipperfield and Diller Scofidio & Renfro on shortlist for £145m Dallas Museum rejig

International competition has been “something of a phenomenon”, organiser Malcolm Reading says

David Chipperfield Architects will face off against Diller Scofidio & Renfro to design a redevelopment of the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) in Dallas, United States.

Teams led by the two firms have made it to a six-strong shortlist for the two-stage competition launched by Malcolm Reading Consultants for the USD $175m (£145m) scheme.

…