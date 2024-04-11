Show Fullscreen

Levitt Bernstein has been appointed to lead an £8m upgrade of facilities at the London Symphony Orchestra’s grade-I listed St Luke’s base at Old Street.

The practice was architect for the original transformation of the previously-derelict 18th century church into space for the LSO’s community and education work two decades ago. The venue also provides rehearsal, recording and performance space for the orchestra, which has its main home at the nearby Barbican Centre.

Government heritage adviser Historic England describes the architect of the original structure as “disputed”, but says the main body of the church could have been designed by John James. It attributes the church’s spire to Nicholas Hawksmoor.

Under the plans, St Luke’s will be upgraded to “enable world-class sound and and vision recording facilities” that match current recording and live-streaming standards.

The building’s Jerwood Hall main performance space, which has a capacity of around 400, will also be upgraded with enhanced lighting, accoustics and technical systems. Other work will see the insertion of a new mezzanine level in the building’s tower that will be used for techical equipment and the reconfiguration of the building’s basement.

LSO managing director Kathryn McDowell said the orchestra’s investment reflected a determination to maintain its world-leading position and also make a contribution to London’s status as a global centre for all aspects of the music industry.

She said: “Evolving the technological capabilities of LSO St Luke’s means this uniquely multipurpose building can transition effortlessly between recording work and the multitude of other activities we undertake every day: being a community space for instrumental or choir rehearsals, or a creative laboratory for artist and composer development, orchestral or chamber rehearsals and concerts, or even the filming of television shows.”

The LSO said that Levitt Bernstein would work alongside technical consultants Theatre Projects and Chicago-based Threshold Acoustics on the project.

Work is expected to begin in early 2025, subject to planning permission and listed-building consent.