Sadiq Khan is set to appoint Suki Kalirai as the new chair of the London Legacy Development Corporation.

Kalirai, who is chair of Paragon Asra Housing and on the board of Housing 21, will be confirmed in the role at a meeting of the London Assembly in the next few weeks.

Shazia Hussain, the current deputy chief executive at Waltham Forest Council has been appointed as the London Legacy Development Corporation’s (LLDC) new chief executive.

Hussain and Kalirai are set to replace Lyn Garner, LLDC’s outgoing chief executive and Lord Peter Hendy, outgoing chair, who have each served in their roles for six and eight years, respectively.

Before joining London Borough of Waltham Forest, Hussain was assistant chief executive at Brent Council.

Prior to this, Hussain was divisional director at the London Borough of Tower Hamlets - holding roles with accountability for strategic partnerships, service integration, learning and leisure and customer service.

Earlier in her career she was director of community development for Tower Hamlets-based regeneration company Leaside Regeneration.

Kalirai has 20 years of experience in non-executive director roles in a variety of sectors including consumer goods, building (both commercial and social housing), education and e-commerce, as well as charities and industry association boards in the leisure and hospitality sectors.

He has also worked in senior executive roles at Coca-Cola, Forte and Le Meridien Hotels, and Unilever, at Dove Spas.

LLDC was established in 2012 to build on the success of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and drive forward regeneration, growth and investment in east London.

Since the LLDC was formed, it has overseen the development of approximately 1,200 homes on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park land, 37% of which are classed as affordable.

By 2036, around 6,000 homes will be delivered in the park.

LLDC says the new leadership team will deliver the next stage of legacy, including overseeing the development of around 4,500 homes over the coming years.

In the original plans, between 8,500 and 9,000 homes were to be delivered on LLDC land in the Olympic park.

However, there was a discussion between the GLA and the mayor of Hackney at the time, Jules Pipe, about whether the land where the Olympic media centre was built should become an innovation district or be turned into housing, as previously proposed.

It was decided that the land would become an innovation district, which is where HereEast, the innovation and technology campus is based.

As part of the changes at the organisation, LLDC and its leadership will no longer have the strategic responsibility for London Stadium, home to West Ham United FC, through its subsidiary E20 Stadium LLP.

From April 2025, this E20 Stadium LLP will sit outside of LLDC and will be a subsidiary of GLA Holdings which is a wholly owned company of the Greater London Authority.

The mayor has announced his intention to appoint current LLDC Chief Executive, Lyn Garner, as chair of the business.

By the end of this year, LLDC will also return its town planning powers to the boroughs around the park – Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Newham and Waltham Forest.

After this, the LLDC has said that the organisation will become smaller “but no less dynamic and ambitious in its objectives”.

On the appointments, Khan, said: “London 2012 is seen around the world as a blueprint for how to deliver regeneration and drive investment that benefits local residents.

“Getting the leadership right is vital and I am delighted that Suki and Shazia will build on the work of Lyn Garner and Lord Peter Hendy.

Khan added: “It’s fantastic that Lyn will take on the role of chair in the new governance structure for London Stadium, as we continue to build a better London for everyone.

“Lyn’s experience and expertise will be essential in the continued progress of London Stadium which, through the events it hosts, delivers jobs and hundreds of millions of pounds in spend and investment to the capital’s economy.”

On her appointment as chief executive, Hussain said: “Leading LLDC into the next phase of its journey is a privilege.

“My focus will be to build on the fantastic legacy already in place, ensuring that growth and development are inclusive, and investment provides east Londoners with the opportunities they need to succeed.”

