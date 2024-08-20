Cornwall council’s strategic planning committee resolved yesterday (Thursday) to grant outline consent to the Church Commissioners for England for a new 315-home community between Falmouth and the neighbouring town of Penryn.

The Church of England’s property arm has secured planning permission for 315-homes on the outskirts of Falmouth.

The Church of England’s property arm has secured planning permission for 315-homes, masterplanned by JTP, on the outskirts of Falmouth.

Cornwall council’s strategic planning committee resolved yesterday (Thursday) to grant outline consent to the Church Commissioners for England for a new 315-home community between Falmouth and the neighbouring town of Penryn.

The 13.4-hectare site straddles four fields and is owned by the commissioners, who run the Church of England’s property portfolio.

The commissioners’ strategic land pipeline contains sufficient land to deliver approximately 32,000 homes across England, of which 8,000 were subject to live planning applications in 2023.

Besides the 315 dwellings, the masterplan for the site includes a local centre containing 280 sq m of mixed-use development.

In a report, recommending approval for the scheme, Cornwall planning officers said the development would lead to the loss of Best and Most Versatile agricultural land but no other lower grade sites are available in in Falmouth and Penryn to meet the area’s housing need.

The report says the site, which is allocated for development in Cornwall’s local plan and would make a ‘significant contribution’ towards housing supply generally, particularly affordable.

Just over one-third (35%) of the 315 proposed homes in the new community would be affordable within a mix of housing catering for families, first-time buyers, and the elderly.

>>See also: Architects named for £3m Duchy of Cornwall social homes

The scheme’s masterplan also features new public footpaths and open space with green corridors connecting the new homes, play areas, and informal parkland.

Matthew Naylor, team lead, strategic land at the Church Commissioners. “Our proposals support the Cornwall Local Plan’s vision for the sensitive growth of Falmouth and are in line with the Archbishop’s Commissions’ vision for sustainable, safe, stable, social and satisfying homes and communities.

“Located near the Penryn River harbour, the new community will support a mix of existing retail and community uses alongside a network of accessible green space.”