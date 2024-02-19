Show Fullscreen

Adam Architecture and Cornwall-based practice ALA Architects have been appointed to create a 24-home social housing project for the Duchy of Cornwall that will be delivered as part of its Nansledan urban extension at Newquay.

The Duchy of Cornwall is working with Homlessness charity St Petrocs on the project, which is expected to include propeteries ranging from one to four bedrooms for completion next year.

Adam Architecture director Hugh Petter – who is also masterplanner and coordinating architect at Nansledan – said the practice was “so proud” to be a small part of the initiative, in conjunction with Tricia Langdon of St Austell-based ALA and the Duchy team.

Nansledan is currently just over a quarter of the way towards delivering its targeted 4,000 homes. The project places a special focus on using sustainably-sourced materials, innovative construction methods and the latest renewable-energy technology.

Prince William has now committed to delivering 40% affordable housing at Nansledan and the Duchy’s other developments.

Duchy of Cornwall estate director Ben Murphy said the Prince of Wales had made addressing the homelessness challenge within Cornwall – and other areas where the estate has property – a “key” priority.

“Partnering with St Petrocs, and with support and expertise from Homewards and an active local community, we will be helping people rebuild their lives, with training and employment opportunities alongside the provision of more permanent housing that we are building in Nansledan,” he said.

“The Duchy is well-known for integrating high-quality affordable housing into the new communities built on its land, and Prince William is determined to ensure that we continue to be part of the solution when it comes to the housing crisis.

“The shortage of social-rent and private-rented properties are widely considered to be the main causes of increasing homelessness across the country, which is why we are proud to launch this project alongside ambitious plans to unlock more affordable and attainable homes across our estate.”

The social homes are expected to conform to the design guidance for Nansledan and feature slate roofs, granite lintels, solar panels, heat pumps and colourful timber windows.

There will also be a range of “wraparound services” for residents, including mental-health support, counselling, training and employment opportunities.

Nansledan is being built by a consortium of three South West housebuilders that brings together CG Fry & Son, Morrish Homes and Wain Homes.

Work on the new social homes is due to start this autumn for completion in autumn 2025. St Petrocs said the first phase would focus on creating “high quality temporary accommodation that feels like home with a clear pathway to a permanent home as accommodation becomes available”.