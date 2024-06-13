Retailer hoping to build over 400 homes in West Ealing as part of redevelopment

John Lewis Partnership has told Ealing Council in west London that it will appeal to the planning inspectorate over a stalled proposal, designed by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands (LDS), to redevelop a Waitrose store which includes building more than 400 homes.

The retailer is still waiting for a decision on the West Ealing scheme, nearly a year after submitting a planning application last August with the council due to have made a decision last November.

For smaller developments, the statutory time limit for determining a planning application is eight weeks. In the case of major development proposals, the timeframe is 13 weeks.

The development has been subject to opposition from residents, who voiced concerns about the height of the towers. In addition, the leader of Ealing Council, Peter Mason, has raised concerns that the development does not meet affordability targets.

JLP said it is “confident an appeal will grant permission” and that it will ”continue to work closely with the council and local community to deliver on a range of social and charitable initiatives should the plans go ahead”.

The proposed scheme involves building 428 build-to-rent homes across four blocks of up to 20 storeys, including 83 affordable homes.

JLP said it would submit its appeal later this month and by 25 June.