GPAD have refurbished a previously run-down sports pavilion in Barnet, north London.

Known as Copthall pavilion and located in Copthall playing fields, the two-storey 1960s building has been refurbished by GPAD in collaboration with the London-based design practice, Poor Collective. The pavilion, which opened to the public on 8 June, serves as a community hub.

The revamp includes a new colour scheme on the outside of the building as well as as a triptych mural which reflects upon the pavilion’s past sports use.

Catherine Staniland, director at New London Architecture, which runs the festival, said: “As LFA celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, putting community at the core of Copthall stands as a testament to the types of new thinking and collaboration we’re so proud to support across this city.”

“This is the second year that Barnet has formed a key destination within the festival’s programme and this year will see over 60 events take place across the borough that respond to this year’s theme of ‘Reimagine’.”

The project is the result of a competition led by the London Festival of Architecture and the London borough of Barnet which launched an open call for proposed projects to alter the pavilion so that it provides a new space for local sports teams and young people. The open call closed on 11 March 2024.