In pictures: Foster + Partners’ London pavilion

Foster + Partners’ has unveiled a new pavillion structure in London.

Located near the 15-storey office block, Principal Place, which has also been designed by the practice, the pavilion has been created with US real estate company, Brookfield Properties.

Known as ‘Radial’, the pavilion was commissioned for the London Festival of Architecture. The structure is made from reusable materials, with the main structural element being scaffolding. The pavilion also features wooden benches made from timber.

…