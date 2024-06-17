News

In pictures: Foster + Partners’ London pavilion

By 2024-06-17T10:51:00

Pavillion at Principle Place by Foster & Partners 5

Source: Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners

Pavilion designed for the London Festival of Architecture

Foster + Partners’ has unveiled a new pavillion structure in London. 

Located near the 15-storey office block, Principal Place, which has also been designed by the practice, the pavilion has been created with US real estate company, Brookfield Properties. 

Known as ‘Radial’, the pavilion was commissioned for the London Festival of Architecture. The structure is made from reusable materials, with the main structural element being scaffolding. The pavilion also features wooden benches made from timber. 

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts