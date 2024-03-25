Developer says it wants to make building fit better into its surrounding context

GPAD has submitted plans to replace the façade of a retail block on Oxford Street which is less than 10 years old.

The scheme for Royal London Asset Management would remodel the six-storey 149-151 Oxford Street, which was designed by ESA Architecture and completed in late 2014.

The client said it wanted to overhaul the appearance of the building to make it better respond to the heritage of the site and its surrounding context.

Donald Insall Associates is also working on the scheme as heritage consultant, alongside planning consultant DP9, project manager Hart Dixon and net zero consultant Verco.

The new facade would be clad with glazed faience stone, with the existing asymmetrical ground floor entrance changed to a symmetrical design framed by a portico-like border.

Recent green lights for GPAD include a row of family homes in Plumstead Common, a health centre in Barnet and an apartment block in Hertfordshire.