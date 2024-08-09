The Craven Arms, a historic public house located in Birmingham’s city centre, has been granted grade II listed status by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, following the recommendation of Historic England.

Situated at the corner of Upper Gough Street and Blucher Street, the Craven Arms is noted for its distinctive two-tone tiled exterior. The building, designed between 1906 and 1910, is attributed to the local architect Arthur Edwards.

The pub’s ground floor is adorned with moulded and glazed ceramic tiles. The interior also retains several period features, including etched glass windows bearing the pub’s name.

Louise Brennan, Midlands regional director for Historic England, said: “It’s wonderful that the Craven Arms has been recognised on our advice. Its distinctive exterior is breathtaking and I know that many people will be pleased to hear that another of Birmingham’s historic pubs now has a level of protection.”

The Craven Arms has a rich history, with records indicating that a public house has stood at this location since at least the 1840s. During the early 19th century, as Birmingham’s industrial areas expanded, pubs like the Craven Arms became integral to the local community, serving the working population that lived in the surrounding areas.

However, by the 1970s, much of the housing that once surrounded the Craven Arms had been demolished, leaving the pub as a rare survivor. The listing is part of a broader effort to safeguard Birmingham’s architectural heritage, particularly structures that embody the city’s rich industrial past.

Historic England, the public body that advises on the listing of buildings, highlighted the Craven Arms as an “exceptional example” of early 20th-century public house architecture. Its distinctive design, including the detailed ceramic tiles and original timber-framed windows, is seen as exemplifying the craftsmanship of the era.

Local stakeholders have welcomed the listing, viewing it as a critical step in ensuring that Birmingham’s heritage is not lost to modern development pressures.

Shelly Bentley, West Midlands regional director for CAMRA, said: “CAMRA welcomes the terrific news that the Craven Arms, Birmingham has been granted a grade II listing.

“The historic pub will now receive greater legal protection, hopefully safeguarding the community hub from unnecessary change or damage – preserving this beautiful, historic asset for generations to come. It is heartening to know that the Department for Culture, Media and Sport took on board the advice given by Historic England, leading to the pub being bestowed its new status.”