Project will retain and refurbish the listed Art Deco landmark while adding new sound stages and support spaces

Gensler’s proposed redevelopment of a former Gillette factory site has been approved by Hounslow council’s planning committee.

Councillors on Monday granted planning permission and listed building consent for the project, which is on Great West Road in the west London borough.

The proposals, for developer The Vinyl Factory, include new film production facilities, virtual production spaces, and digital content creation studios, alongside production offices, workshops, and a public café within the adjacent grade II-listed former NatWest Bank.

Hounslow councillor Salman Shaheen said the scheme would play a “vital role” in Hounslow’s future, supporting the borough’s ambition to become a hub for film production and creative industries.

The scheme proposes the retention and refurbishment of several historic buildings, including the Gillette Factory itself, a former NatWest Bank, and part of the Campbell’s Building.

However, a number of non-listed structures, including the north wing of the Campbell’s Building, and a multi-storey car park, are set to be demolished. New sound stages and production facilities will be constructed on the site.

The scheme also includes a new six-storey car park with 413 space.

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Source: Gensler / The Vinyl Factory Source: Gensler / The Vinyl Factory Source: Gensler / The Vinyl Factory 1/3 show caption

The Gillette Factory, which previously served as the European headquarters for Gillette before production moved to Poland in 2006, has been used for film production since 2013.

The Vinyl Factory has previously repurposed historic and listed buildings, including 180 Studios at 180 Strand, which houses digital and film production facilities alongside event and exhibition spaces.

Engineering and planning consultancy WSP provided planning advice.